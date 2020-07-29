Builders FirstSource Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2020 5:35 PM ETBuilders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)BLDRBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-44.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.83B (-3.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BLDR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.