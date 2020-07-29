ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.57 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.8B (-44.0% Y/Y).

Q2 EBITDA is estimated at $482M.

Over the last 1 year, MT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.