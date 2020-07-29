Floor & Decor Holdings Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2020 5:35 PM ET Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-79.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $421.93M (-18.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FND has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 11 downward.