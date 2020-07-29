Columbia Sportswear Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2020 5:35 PM ETColumbia Sportswear Company (COLM)COLMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.88 (-358.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $294.97M (-43.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, COLM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.