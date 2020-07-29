Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.58 (-2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.27B (+5.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ALXN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward.