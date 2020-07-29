Market adding to gains as financials reverse course

Stocks are near the highs of the session with CEOs of big tech set to speak at a House antitrust hearing.

The S&P is up 0.9% , the Dow is rising 0.4% and the Nasdaq is gaining 1.1% .

Financials have gone from worst to first after a nervous start to trading, rallying sharply with less than an hour to go to the Fed announcement. The SPDR Financial Sector (NYSEARCA:XLF) is up 1.4% , with AIG the top gainer, up 5% .

Techs are also strong, with the Fab 5 megacaps rising. All sectors are in the green, but Consumer Staples are lagging, up 0.1% .

Beaten-down retail is making an appearance on the leader board after L Brands, up 33%, landed an upgrade by J.P. Morgan. Gap, Urban Outfitters and American Eagle Outfitters are along for the ride.