Stocks rally further, gold jumps toward $2K after Fed

Stocks pushed higher in afternoon trading after a Fed statement held little new.

Technology took the lead, up 1.4% , as megacap CEOs spoke at a House antitrust hearing. The Fab 5 are all in the green.

The S&P is up 1.2% , the Dow is rising 0.6% and the Nasdaq is gaining 1.5% .

Financials held onto gains as well, up 1.3% . They rallied sharply into the Fed announcement. AIG is the top gainer, up 5% .

Beaten-down retail is making an appearance on the leader board after L Brands, up 33% , landed an upgrade by J.P. Morgan. Gap, Urban Outfitters and American Eagle Outfitters are along for the ride.