Stocks rally further, gold jumps toward $2K after Fed

Stocks pushed higher in afternoon trading after a Fed statement held little new.
Technology took the lead, up 1.4%, as megacap CEOs spoke at a House antitrust hearing. The Fab 5 are all in the green.
The S&P is up 1.2%, the Dow is rising 0.6% and the Nasdaq is gaining 1.5%.
Financials held onto gains as well, up 1.3%. They rallied sharply into the Fed announcement. AIG is the top gainer, up 5%.
Beaten-down retail is making an appearance on the leader board after L Brands, up 33%, landed an upgrade by J.P. Morgan. Gap, Urban Outfitters and American Eagle Outfitters are along for the ride.
Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) broke out of its malaise shortly after the Fed statement arrived. It's up 0.7%, about $30 away from $2,000/oz.
SPY, GLD race ahead post-Fed
