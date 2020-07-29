National Instruments Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2020 5:35 PM ETNational Instruments Corporation (NATI)NATIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (-28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $304.45M (-8.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NATI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.