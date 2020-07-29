RealPage Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2020 5:35 PM ETRealPage, Inc. (RP)RPBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (-4.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $279.35M (+14.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.