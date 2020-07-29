Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-16.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $453.27M (-28.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, APO has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.