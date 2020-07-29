Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (-71.2% Y/Y) vs. company guidance of $0.31; and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.56B (-31.5% Y/Y).

Organic volume is expected to decline by 23.2%.

Over the last 2 years, BUD has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.