Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.88B (-5.1% Y/Y).

Analysts estimate Q2 Adj. EBITDA to be $605.7M.

Over the last 2 years, SIRI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.