TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.92 (-8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$3.24B (-3.9% Y/Y).

Q2 EBITDA estimated at C$2.27B.

Over the last 2 years, TRP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.