Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.2M (+5.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MITK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.