Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.07 (-5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $52.56B (-2.3% Y/Y).

iPhone Revenue is expected at $22B, Services Revenue of $13.13B.

Expected gross margin of 38%.

Over the last 2 years, AAPL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 14 downward.

