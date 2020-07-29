Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.51 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.07B (+44.0% Y/Y).

2Q Adjusted EBITDA loss estimate of $74.6M.

Over the last 1 year, CLF has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.