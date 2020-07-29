Bio-Rad Labs Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2020 5:35 PM ETBio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO)BIOBy: SA News Team
- Bio-Rad Labs (NYSE:BIO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (-26.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $513M (-10.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BIO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.