Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.40 (-192.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.46B (-60.4% Y/Y).

Cash from operations is estimated at $298.9M.

Over the last 2 years, VLO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.