Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX +14.2% ) announces that the required number of survival events has been reached in its Phase 3 clinical trial, INSPIRE, evaluating rigosertib in myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) patients who failed to respond to chemotherapy.

Topline data should be available by the end of September.

Rigosertib is a small molecule that inhibits cellular signaling by acting as a Ras protein mimetic. Ras is a family of proteins that is involved in transmitting signals within cells. When switched "on", it activates other proteins that ultimately turn on genes involved in cell growth, differentiation and survival.

MDS are a group of blood cancers in which immature blood cells in the bone marrow fail to mature into healthy blood cells.