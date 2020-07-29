Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.45 (-20.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.3B (-6.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GILD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Analyst expects R&D expense of $1.09B vs. $1.1B in Q1.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 16 downward.

