Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.62 (-69.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $81.27B (+28.2% Y/Y) vs. company guidance of $75-$81B.

Expected AWS Revenue of $11.02B and operating income of 3.01B.

Expected gross margin +40.3%, operating margin of +1.5%.

Over the last 1 year, AMZN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 34 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 31 upward revisions and 4 downward.