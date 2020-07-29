Southern CO (NYSE:SO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (-16.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.93B (-3.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.