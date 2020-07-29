Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.48 (-9.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $959.81M (+19.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DLR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward.

