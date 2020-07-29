Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $8.23 (-42.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $37.34B (-4.1% Y/Y).

Expect TAC of $6.67B, operating margin of +15.7% and Capex of $5.42B.

Over the last 2 years, GOOG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 13 downward.