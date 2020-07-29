Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-29.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $398.6M (-10.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MDRX has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward.