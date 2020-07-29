Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-40.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.18B (-9.9% Y/Y).

Analysts expect restaurant margin of 10.8% and operating margin of 28.5%.

Over the last 2 years, YUM has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 5 downward.