DuPont (NYSE:DD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (-40.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.71B (-13.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.

