Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-71.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.59B (-29.0% Y/Y).

Analyst expects Orthopaedics revenue of $697.6M vs. $1.3B in 2Q19.

Over the last 2 years, SYK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 9 downward.