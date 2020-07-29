Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.28 (+4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.66B (+2.4% Y/Y).

Analysts estimate Operating margin to be 10.6%.

Over the last 2 years, NOC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.