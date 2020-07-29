Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (-41.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.33B (-12.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GPC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.