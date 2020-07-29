Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.38 (-30.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.36B (+2.8% Y/Y).

Expected DAU of 1.75B, MAU of 2.63B, total ARPU of $6.63.

Over the last 2 years, FB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 13 downward.