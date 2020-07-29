Vertex Pharmaceuticals Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2020 5:35 PM ET
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.08 (+65.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.39B (+47.7% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects R&D expense of $401.2M vs. $379.1M in 2Q 2019.
- Over the last 2 years, VRTX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 4 downward.
