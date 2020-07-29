Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.81B (flat Y/Y).

Estimated gross margin of 56.9%.

Over the last 2 years, KDP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.