Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (-51.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.13B (-16.8% Y/Y).

Analysts expect Organic growth of -21.9%; and Operating income of $331.6M.

Over the last 2 years, SWK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.