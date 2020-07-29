ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.58 (-157.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.51B (-46.2% Y/Y).

Quarterly production estimated at 982 Mboe/day.

Over the last 2 years, COP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: ConocoPhillips Earnings Preview: Q2 Will Be Bad But Recovery Is In Sight