Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus NII Estimate is $0.33 (-8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus total investment income Estimate is $69.46M (+0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HTGC has beaten NII estimates 100% of the time and has beaten total investment income estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, NII estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Total investment income estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.