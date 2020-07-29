Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.16 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.63B (-56.3% Y/Y).

Adjusted EBIT of -$4.71B is anticipated, including adjusted EBIT in North America of -$3.09B.

Over the last 2 years, F has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.