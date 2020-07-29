Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.35 (-201.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.88B (-48.2% Y/Y).

Analyst expect adjusted operating income $307.2M

Over the last 2 years, APTV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward.