Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.36 (+27.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $37.17M (+41.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AGIO has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward.