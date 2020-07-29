Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 (+82.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $680.2M (+82.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, OSTK has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.