Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (-104.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $705.82M (-18.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PBI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.