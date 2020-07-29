Total (TOT -0.1% ) says it will book $8B in exceptional asset impairments, mainly on its Canadian oil sands and liquefied natural gas projects, as a result of reducing its near-term oil price outlook and re-categorizing reserves to unlikely to be produced by 2050.

Most major European oil companies had valued their assets using long-term Brent crude prices of $60-$80/bbl, near where the benchmark was trading before the coronavirus outbreak but now considered unrealistic in the post-COVID economy; Total expects Brent to average $35/bbl this year.

Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman continues to expect Total to maintain its current dividend with tomorrow's earnings, given a balance sheet that can absorb higher gearing, according to Briefing.com.

Total's move follows European peers BP and Royal Dutch Shell, which already warned of massive potential writedowns.