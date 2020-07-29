Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-43.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $275.52M (-23.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DNKN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 8 downward.