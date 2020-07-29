SM Energy Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2020 5:35 PM ETSM Energy Company (SM)SMBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.50 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $303.15M (-25.5% Y/Y).
- Quarter production estimate of 125.7 Mboe/day.
- Over the last 2 years, SM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.