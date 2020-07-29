Chemours (NYSE:CC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-84.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.1B (-21.9% Y/Y).

Adjusted EBITDA estimate $160.2M.

Over the last 2 years, CC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.