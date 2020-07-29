Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-94.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $301.97M (-35.8% Y/Y).

Gas Production estimate of 2200.6 Mmcf/day.

Over the last 2 years, COG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.