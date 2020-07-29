Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.78 (-21.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $382.03M (+3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CACC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.