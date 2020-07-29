Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (-137.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $500.38M (-25.0% Y/Y).

Production estimate of 2,212 Mmcfe/day.

Over the last 2 years, SWN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.