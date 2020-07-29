ONEOK (OKE +4.8% ) could re-purpose its Bakken natural gas liquids pipeline for crude service if the Dakota Access pipeline shuts, company executives said during today's earnings conference call.

The company said 30%-40% of DAPL crude comes from producers whose natural gas volumes are dedicated to ONEOK's gathering and processing business in the Williston Basin, and roughly half of those volumes have alternative methods of crude transportation currently available.

ONEOK also said it does not expect to change its dividend, since business is improving and production volumes are strengthening since May and June.

ONEOK posted below consensus Q2 earnings and revenues and guided full-year net income and adjusted EBITDA at the low end of previous guidance ranges.