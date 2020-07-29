Arthur J.Gallagher Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2020 5:35 PM ETArthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)AJGBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Arthur J.Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (+12.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.62B (+43.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AJG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.